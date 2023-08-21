IMD Weather Today (Aug 21): Heavy rainfall in these states till Aug 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated severe rains and thunderstorms in different parts of India till August 23. Intense rainfall is likely going to prevail in parts of Himachal Pradesh on August 21. Similar weather conditions are also likely to be there in Assam, Uttarakhand and Meghalaya on August 21.

IMD has also forecasted thunderstorms with lightning in a few states till August 23. In the meantime, in Odisha, IMD expert HR Biswas said there will be moderate rains today and thunderstorms are probably going to hit North Odisha from 23rd August.

IMD Weather Forecasts: Report 1. East India:

Isolated intense rains probably over Odisha on 23 August. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next four days; Bihar and Jharkhand also on August 22nd and 23.

2. Central India

IMD has anticipated isolated heavy rains over Madhya Pradesh during 21-22 August and Vidarbha on 21st & 20th August.

3. Northeast India:

• Intense rains likely over Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh during 19-23 August.

• Isolated exceptionally severe rains likewise expected over Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd and 23rd August. Assam and Meghalaya on 21st, 22nd and 23rd August.

4. South India:

The weather office has anticipated isolated intense rains over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 21st and 23rd August.

5. West India:

Subdued rains are expected to continue over Southern Peninsular India and Gujarat during the next 3-4 days.