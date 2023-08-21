Home / India News / PM Vishwakarma Yojana will modernise skills of 'Vishwakarmas': PM Modi

PM Vishwakarma Yojana will modernise skills of 'Vishwakarmas': PM Modi

The Prime Minister shed light on the considerable increase in the average income of the populace, as evidenced by the number of income tax returns filed this year

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
He said that according to ITR data, the average income which was around Rs 4 lakhs in 2014 has increased to Rs 13 lakhs in 2023. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Aug 21 2023
The Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana has been crafted to align the traditional skills of the 'Vishwakarmas' with the demands of the 21st century, stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the rojgar mela in Madhya Pradesh.

While virtually speaking to over five thousand newly appointed primary teachers in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister highlighted initiatives like the New Education Policy (NEP) and Vishwakarma Yojana. These programmes are being implemented across three tiers of education, skill development, and employment generation, aiming to prepare the youth to become the workforce of the future.

"Vishwakarma Yojana has been shaped to refine the traditional skills of our Vishwakarmas to meet the requirements of the 21st century. Under this scheme, comprehensive support will be extended to families associated with 18 different types of skills, and they will reap the benefits. This will assist the segment of society whose significance has been acknowledged, but no coordinated efforts were ever undertaken to enhance their situation," the Prime Minister explained.

He noted that the new recruits will have a crucial part to play in implementing the NEP, emphasising that equal weight has been accorded to both traditional knowledge and future technology. Additionally, he referred to the progress made in the field of primary education, including the introduction of a new curriculum and the promotion of education in the mother tongue.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister shed light on the considerable increase in the average income of the populace, as evidenced by the number of income tax returns filed this year. He noted that the average income, which stood at Rs 4 lakh in 2014, has escalated to Rs 13 lakh in 2023.

"In India, the number of individuals transitioning from lower to upper income groups has also seen an uptick. These figures, beyond instilling excitement, offer assurance that every sector of the country is fortifying, and many new employment opportunities are on the rise," he concluded.

Aug 21 2023

