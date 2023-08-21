Home / India News / Painful that some raised concerns when India was battling Covid: Dhankhar

Painful that some raised concerns when India was battling Covid: Dhankhar

Addressing the 48th convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, he said, "As a nation, we need to 'escape' that. That does not help anyone."

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said when India was battling the COVID-19 pandemic and helping other nations simultaneously, it was painful to find some "irritating" voices raising concerns and not believing in the country's abilities.

Addressing the 48th convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, he said, "As a nation, we need to 'escape' that. That does not help anyone."

Dhankhar further said that he comes from the legal profession and understands what professionalism means.

"A slight dilution, slight commercialisation, slight ethical deviation can be bad for those we seek to serve," he said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his junior minister S P Singh Baghel were present on the occasion.

Observing that the convocation was taking place after an interval of three years, the vice president said the gap reminds him of the Covid pandemic.

Health workers brought the country out of the crisis with their hard work and sincere efforts, he added.

"They vindicated our civilisational ethos. We battled Covid at home and helped several countries simultaneously. It is a remarkable achievement. It was painful to find some irritating voices raising concern, not believing in our ability," Dhankhar said.

He said India today has become the pharmacy of the world.

"We have that skill, human resource. But we have to work a little more to make medicines affordable to the common man. The government has done massive work in this direction," the vice president said.

Also Read

AIIMS, GGSIP announce collaboration for Patient Grievance Redressal System

Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga

Former president of Mongolia meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

NGT forms committee to verify facts about air pollution around AIIMS, Delhi

ICMR to explore vaccine against 'WHO Blueprint Priority Pathogens': Govt

'Welcome, buddy!': Chandrayaan-2 orbiter connects with Chandrayaan-3 lander

India to get $25 mn from G20 Pandemic Fund to support animal health system

Ex-CVC Patel to head board to examine role of top bank officials in frauds

Need for greater coordination between gram, block, zila panchayats: Giriraj

Indefinite blockade reimposed on national highways in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Topics :AIIMSCoronavirus

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in Mumbai

SoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story