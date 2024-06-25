Home / India News / IMD weather today: Light rain expected in Delhi, heatwave alert in 5 states

IMD weather today: Light rain expected in Delhi, heatwave alert in 5 states

The weather office issued a heatwave alert for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and Rajasthan for June 25. IMD predicts light rain and breezes in Delhi today

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
Today, June 25, in Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, and Sikkim, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy showers. 
Gujarat received the highest level warning, a red alert, for rains, while the other states received an orange alert. On the other hand, clouds hung on Monday night in certain parts of the national capital, Delhi, resulting in light rain, with similar conditions estimated by the weather office for the following 24 hours. 

IMD weather today: Delhi today 

The weather office predicts generally cloudy skies for Tuesday, as well as thunderstorms with light rain and breezes. 31 degrees Celsius is probably going to be the lowest temperature, with the maximum expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.
Additionally, the weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with a possibility of thunderstorms and very light rain through June 28.

IMD weather 2024: Heatwave alert 

On June 25, the weather office issued heatwave alerts for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar. In Rajasthan, the heatwave is likely to last for the next two days before subsiding.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall alert 

    • The IMD said the Southwest Monsoon is set to advance further into the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand over the next three days.
    • The IMD report says, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka during next 5 days, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu on June 25-June-26; over Gujarat Region on June 25."       
    • "Isolated heavy rainfall over Saurashtra & Kutch on June 25 and June 26; Gujarat Region during June 26-June 28; Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka on June 27 and June 28; North Interior Karnataka during June 25-June 28 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during June 25-June, 27, " the IMD added.       
    • The weather office releases the chance of heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh till June 28 and in Chhattisgarh throughout the following three days. Heavy rainfall was predicted by IMD for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until tomorrow, as well as for Bihar until June 28, Jharkhand until June 27, and Odisha until June 28.       
    • In addition, heavy rains are expected in Uttar Pradesh over the next three days, as well as in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on June 27 and 28.     
    • Light downpours are likely in the north-eastern states of Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh until June 28, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 27 and 28.

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

