Weather update: 3 western disturbances to bring snow, rain to hilly states

While large parts of India are likely to see stable and dry weather conditions in the coming days, the Western Himalayan region is preparing for multiple spells of rain and snowfall triggered by successive western disturbances, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Rain and snow forecast for Himalayan states

According to the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated rainfall and snowfall is also expected over the same regions on February 13 and February 16.

The weather office said isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on February 16.

Three weather systems to impact Western Himalayas The IMD said three western disturbances will affect the Western Himalayan region in quick succession, the first was expected on February 10, the second is likely on February 13, and the third during February 16–17, 2026, leading to intermittent rainfall and snowfall. Foggy conditions in parts of Northeast Dense fog is likely during morning hours at isolated places over Meghalaya, according to the weather department. Temperature trends remain largely stable The IMD forecast a gradual rise of about 2–3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures over East India during the next three days, with no significant change thereafter. Minimum temperatures over the rest of the country are expected to remain largely unchanged.