Imports from China for at least 25 commodity groups rose in FY22-23

Govt has started trade with neighbouring countries in Rs: Patel
The government has started trade in the rupee with neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Bhutan, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Replying in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said a significant part of the India-Nepal trade is being carried out in Indian Rupee (INR) and all bilateral trade with Bhutan is also transacted entirely in INR. “Rupee trade mechanism has been initiated to facilitate trade in national currency with Russia,” the minister said in a reply. PTI
Female, single male govt staffers to get 730-day child care leave
Female and single male government employees are eligible for 730 days of child care leave (CCL), Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said. This is for taking care of two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18 years and no age limit in case of differently-abled child. PTI