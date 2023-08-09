Imports from China for at least 25 commodity groups rose in FY22-23

Imports from China for at least 25 product groups rose in FY23



India’s imports from China across at least 25 major commodity groups such as consumer electronics, auto components, and iron and steel products rose in fiscal 2023, the government told parliament on Wednesday. The statement, which listed Chinese imports in a total of 31 commodity groups, comes amid concerted efforts to reduce its trade deficit with China since border tensions flared in 2020. Imports of electronics from China grew 14 per cent year-on-year in fiscal 2023, and imports of organic chemicals imports rose 9 per cent.eutersThe government has started trade in the rupee with neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Bhutan, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Replying in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said a significant part of the India-Nepal trade is being carried out in Indian Rupee (INR) and all bilateral trade with Bhutan is also transacted entirely in INR. “Rupee trade mechanism has been initiated to facilitate trade in national currency with Russia,” the minister said in a reply.Female and single male government employees are eligible for 730 days of child care leave (CCL), Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said. This is for taking care of two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18 years and no age limit in case of differently-abled child.PTI