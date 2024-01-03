Home / India News / In a first, Isro satellite to launch on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. Details

In a first, Isro satellite to launch on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. Details

Indian communications satellite GSAT-20 is set to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket later this year

New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:24 PM IST
NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), announced on Wednesday that it will use SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket for a mission launch later this year.

The mission, GSAT-20 satellite launch, will be NSIL/Isro's first with the Falcon 9 heavy lift launcher, and is slated for the second quarter of 2024.

"NSIL is releasing GSAT-20 satellite through Isro and will be launched on board Falcon 9 under a launch service contract between M/s NSIL and M/s SpaceX, USA," NSIL said in a press release.


SpaceX, a US-based satellite communications company, was founded and is owned by Elon Musk, the world's richest person, who also owns companies such as EV maker Tesla, X (formerly Twitter), etc.

All you need to know about GSAT-20
NSIL's second 'demand-driven' satellite mission, GSAT-20 (now renamed as GSAT-N2) is the Isro arm's second such mission, the first being June 2022's GSAT-24.

GSAT-20 seeks to provide cost-effective 'Ka-Ka band' HTS (High Throughput Satellite) capacity, primarily for broadband and cellular backhaul service demands. It will cover the entire country, going as far as both Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

About SpaceX Falcon 9
Falcon 9, the world's first 'orbital class reusable rocket,' is a two-stage launch vehicle designed for 'reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond.'

Till now, it has undertaken 285 launches, 243 landings, and 217 re-flights.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

