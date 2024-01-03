In a first, Isro satellite to launch on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. Details

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), announced on Wednesday that it will use SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket for a mission launch later this year.

The mission, GSAT-20 satellite launch, will be NSIL/Isro's first with the Falcon 9 heavy lift launcher, and is slated for the second quarter of 2024.

"NSIL is releasing GSAT-20 satellite through Isro and will be launched on board Falcon 9 under a launch service contract between M/s NSIL and M/s SpaceX, USA," NSIL said in a press release.

As part of Space Sector reforms announced by Govt. of India in June 2020, #NSIL is undertaking its 2nd Demand-driven satellite mission GSAT-20 [GSAT-N2] during 2nd quarter of 2024, for meeting the broadband communication needs of the country. https://t.co/QfGbuZWPgh@isro — NSIL (@NSIL_India) January 3, 2024

SpaceX, a US-based satellite communications company, was founded and is owned by Elon Musk, the world's richest person, who also owns companies such as EV maker Tesla, X (formerly Twitter), etc.

All you need to know about GSAT-20

NSIL's second 'demand-driven' satellite mission, GSAT-20 (now renamed as GSAT-N2) is the Isro arm's second such mission, the first being June 2022's GSAT-24.

GSAT-20 seeks to provide cost-effective 'Ka-Ka band' HTS (High Throughput Satellite) capacity, primarily for broadband and cellular backhaul service demands. It will cover the entire country, going as far as both Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. About SpaceX Falcon 9

Falcon 9, the world's first 'orbital class reusable rocket,' is a two-stage launch vehicle designed for 'reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond.'

Till now, it has undertaken 285 launches, 243 landings, and 217 re-flights.



