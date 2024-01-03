Home / India News / WATCH: Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in MP's Kuno park

WATCH: Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in MP's Kuno park

20 Cheetahs have been brought to India from Africa under the 'Cheetah Reintroduction Project' since September 2022. Of these, six have died since March last year

Cubs of cheetah Asha seen in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: X/@Bhupendra Yadav)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:03 PM IST
Namibian cheetah Aasha has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) located in Madhya Pradesh, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday. Sharing a video clip of the cubs on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Yadav boasted the success of 'Project Cheetah', Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project.

"Purrs in the wild! Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha. This is a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Narendra Modi to restore ecological balance. My big congrats to all experts involved in the project, the Kuno wildlife officials, and wildlife enthusiasts across India," Yadav posted.

20 cheetahs brought to India

Under the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, eight felines (five females and three males cheetahs) were brought from Namibia on September 17, 2022, and kept in enclosures at the KNP. Later in February 2023, 12 more cheetahs were brought from South Africa.

Prior to this, Namibian cheetah Jwala had given birth to four cubs in March 2023. However, three of them died months later in May. Additionally, six adult cheetahs have died since March 2023 due to various reasons, taking the total number of deaths to nine.

Earlier in December, two male cheetahs, Agni and Vayu, were released in the tourist zone of the KNP, located in MP's Sheopur. They were released in the Parond forest range on December 17, an official press release had stated.

Meanwhile, 15 cheetahs remain in enclosures under surveillance by a team of veterinarians. These include seven male and seven female cheetahs and a cub.

(With agency inputs)

Topics :Narendra ModiMadhya PradeshBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

