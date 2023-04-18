Home / India News / In politics discussions keep happening: Anurag Thakur on BJP-NCP alliance

In politics discussions keep happening: Anurag Thakur on BJP-NCP alliance

"In politics, discussions keep happening...some news should be enjoyed," he said

Politics
In politics discussions keep happening: Anurag Thakur on BJP-NCP alliance

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the speculation regarding a possible alliance between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Minister Anurag Thakur said here on Tuesday that in politics "discussions keep happening."

"In politics, discussions keep happening...some news should be enjoyed," he told reporters.

Responding to the meeting of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with Congress leader KC Venugopal, Thakur said people will never accept the "Mahathagbadhan".

"All corrupt parties are trying to take each other's help. But people have never accepted this 'Mahathagbadhan' and they never will. Because their whole identity is without any policy, leader or leadership. They (Opposition) are just trying to cover up their corruption, prevent themselves from going to jail and keep their political existence alive," the minister said.

He also hit out at the Opposition parties who are complaining about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

"When these mafia used to kill common people, businessmen, then none of these leaders gave any statements. The mafia used to get protection from the previous governments. The question arises why all these leaders are making statements now," Thakur added.

Gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed, and his brother, Ashraf were killed by three assailants, who posed as mediapersons, on Saturday night, while they were being taken for medical checkup in Prayagraj, UP.

In wake of this incident, several opposition parties have been attacking the UP government flagging concerns regarding the law and order situation in the state.

Talking about his tour to Palghar, Thakur said that he has the responsibility of four Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

"I have full faith that in the coming elections, the people will give their blessings to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance," he added.

Topics :Anurag ThakurBJPNCPPolitics

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

Also Read

Anurag Thakur unveils newly constructed hostel of SAI in Lucknow, UP

Union Minister Anurag Thakur to deliver Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture

Anurag Thakur to inaugurate 3-day All-India Taekwondo Championship

Replicate Morbi hospital makeover plan in all govt hospitals in India: NCP

AAP focussed on expansion of liquor vends than education: Anurag Thakur

Delhi records minimum temp of 22.5 deg C, city to witness partly cloudy sky

India sees marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 7,633 infections

India identified digital health as top priority, gained expertise: UNICEF

India's target of 20% ethanol blending advanced from 2030 to 2025-26

Projects worth Rs 5.14 trillion approved by NPG under PM Gati Shakti

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story