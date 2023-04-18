Home / India News / India sees marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 7,633 infections

India sees marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 7,633 infections

Active cases have increased to 61,233

New Delhi
India sees marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 7,633 infections

Apr 18 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
India has recorded 7,633 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 61,233, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,152 with 11 deaths.

While four deaths were reported from Delhi, one each was reported from Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab while four fatalities were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,34,859)

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,42,474 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

