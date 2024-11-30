In scrutiny, you must find the courage to challenge the status quo: Adani

The more bold your dreams, the more the world will scrutinise you, said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Saturday (November 30). He was speaking at the 51st India Gem & Jewellery Awards in Jaipur. In his address, Adani spoke about the importance of embracing challenges and breaking the status quo to pioneer a better future.

The statement comes at a time when Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar, and another key executive of the Adani Group have been charged by the US Department of Justice of being part of an alleged scheme to pay $265 million bribes to Indian officials to win contracts for the supply of solar electricity that would yield $2 billion profit over a 20-year period.

In his speech, Adani urged his audience to find courage in such scrutiny, stating, "Over the years, I have come to accept that the roadblocks we face are the price of pioneering... It is precisely in that scrutiny that you must find the courage to rise, to challenge the status quo, and to build a path where none exists."

Last year, the Adani Group withdrew a Rs 20,000 crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) for its flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd, following a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in January. The report accused the group of stock manipulation and accounting irregularities. Adani acknowledged the scrutiny faced by his group in recent years, citing challenges such as the coal mine resistance in Australia and allegations of compliance issues in the US. "Every attack makes us stronger, and every obstacle becomes a stepping stone for a more resilient Adani Group," he declared.

Adani strongly denied these accusations, labelling them "reckless" and warning of legal action against Hindenburg for allegedly attempting to derail the significant share sale at Adani Enterprises.

The accusations had, however, triggered a sharp decline in the group companies' share prices, wiping out $150 billion in market value at their lowest point.

More From This Section

Addressing the controversy, Adani said, "This was not a typical financial strike; it was a double hit, targeting our financial stability and pulling us into a political controversy. All of this was further amplified by certain media with vested interests. But even in the face of such adversity, our commitment to our principles remained strong."

Embracing technology and sustainability

Highlighting the transformative potential of technology and sustainability, Adani described them as "the twin pillars of progress". He said, "These are not just trends — they are the foundation of our future. Your success will depend entirely on how boldly and at what scale you integrate these forces into your work."

Adani also stressed the importance of empowering India’s skilled artisans and youth, encouraging a balance between tradition and modern innovation. "Imagine an ecosystem where a craftsman from a small town uses digital design software to create, market, and sell globally," he envisioned.

India’s jewellery legacy

Adani lauded India's jewellery industry as a global leader, employing over five million people and dominating the diamond and silver markets. However, he warned of emerging challenges such as a 14 per cent decline in exports and disruptions from lab-grown diamonds. "This is our moment to lead," he said, urging the industry to "think differently, act urgently, and innovate courageously."

Breaking the status quo

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Adani shared personal stories of resilience and risk-taking. "To accept the status quo is to settle for a destiny where you stop questioning, stop dreaming, and stop exploring your own potential," he said. From establishing Mundra Port to pioneering renewable energy projects, Adani highlighted the importance of challenging boundaries to unlock new opportunities.

Concluding his speech, Adani inspired the audience to "create a future where India’s gems illuminate the world with their brilliance." He reaffirmed his belief that, "The future belongs to those who dare to see beyond the present and who recognise that today’s limits are tomorrow’s starting points."