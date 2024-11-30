Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 6 killed, 15 hurt as bus plunges into gorge near West Bengal-Sikkim border

6 killed, 15 hurt as bus plunges into gorge near West Bengal-Sikkim border

The accident happened between Andheri and Atal Setu, about 1 km from the Rangpo border, around 3 pm

Bus accident, Kannauj bus accident, Expressway Bus Accident
The identities of the deceased and the injured were being ascertained, police said, adding that there was a woman among the deceased. | Representational
Press Trust of India Gangtok/ Kalimpong
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 9:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Six people were killed and 15 others injured as a bus plunged into a 150-ft-deep gorge near the West Bengal-Sikkim border on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The accident happened between Andheri and Atal Setu, about 1 km from the Rangpo border, around 3 pm, they said.

The private bus, heading to Gangtok from Siliguri, veered off the NH-10 and crash-landed on the bank of the Teesta river, said SP of West Bengal's Kalimpong district Srihari Pandey.

The identities of the deceased and the injured were being ascertained, police said, adding that there was a woman among the deceased.

The injured persons were initially taken to a health centre in Rangpo for treatment and later moved to various hospitals in Sikkim, they said.

Police said the number of deaths is likely to go up as many injured passengers were very critical.

More From This Section

LIVE news: New Maharashtra govt to be sworn in Mumbai at 5 pm on Dec 5; PM Modi to attend

Couldn't work for a single moment in RS, my head is in shame: Dhankhar

We must strengthen national, int'l collaboration in research: Mukesh Ambani

K'taka minister MB Patil discusses investment prospects with UK companies

Police detain man for splashing liquid on former Delhi CM Kejriwal

Among the passengers on the bus when the accident happened were some tourists, they said.

The bus, named 'Quality', used to operate daily between Siliguri, the largest city in northern West Bengal, and Gangtok.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, police said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

First phase of Army Commanders' Conference to be in Sikkim forward area

CM Tamang chairs meeting with BRO for improvement of roads in North Sikkim

Sikkim announces 100% concession on bus fares for PWDs, BPL women

Sikkim CM Tamang announces minimum monthly pension of Rs 50,000 for ex-MLAs

Sikkim landslides: Cong flays govt over hydel projs set up without thought

Topics :SikkimWest BengalBus accident

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story