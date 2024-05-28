Home / India News / Incessant rainfall affects normal life in Manipur, several areas inundated

Incessant rainfall affects normal life in Manipur, several areas inundated

Major roads were also inundated at Kakwa in Imphal West district affecting traffic movement, they said

Heavy Rainfall
Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Incessant heavy rainfall inundated several areas of Manipur on Tuesday affecting normal life, officials said.

In Imphal East district traffic movement was affected at Andro parking, Checkon, Mahabali and Wangkhei due to waterlogging caused by clogged drains.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Major roads were also inundated at Kakwa in Imphal West district affecting traffic movement, they said.

No report of death or injury have been reported in the heavy rain, officials said.

Heavy train triggered a mudslide near Sinam village in Kangpokpi district on NH 37 Imphal-Silchar highway sweeping off a truck into a gorge. Several other trucks have been left stranded waiting for excavators to clear the debris, officials said.

In Senapati district many rivers are overflowing and flood waters have entered several localities of the district.

Several rivers in Imphal valley including the largest Imphal river have also swelled due to the incessant heavy rainfall, they said.

Also Read

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Summer surprise: Incessant rain brings down power demand in Chhattisgarh

Over 300 killed as flash floods, heavy rains wreak havoc in Afghanistan: UN

30% districts saw high number of rain-deficit yrs in 4 decades: CEEW study

Heavy rain, flash floods claim 50 lives in Afghanistan's Ghor province

Bengal's chit fund victims await justice amid LS polls corruption discourse

Kolkata Police issue traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's mega roadshow

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim acquitted in murder case by high court

Kejriwal's plea for 7-day extension of interim bail denied by Supreme Court

Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2024: Facts about his life, death, and top quotes

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Manipurheavy rainsImphal

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story