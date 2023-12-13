Home / India News / Income Tax officers raid residences of ex-TMC MLA, others in Bengal

Income Tax officers raid residences of ex-TMC MLA, others in Bengal

A large number of central force personnel are on guard outside the premises where the search was on

I-T department officers are also holding talks with former TMC MLA Sohrab Ali and the other businessmen | Photo: ANI/Twitter
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
Income Tax officers on Wednesday morning raided the residences of several businessmen including a former MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress at various places in West Bengal, an officer said.

The raids were conducted in Asansol, Durgapur and Raniganj areas, as the businessmen did not pay taxes for several years, the officer alleged.

"Our officers had reached Durgapur yesterday and started searching the residences of these businessmen from early Wednesday morning. They are looking for various documents including bank statements and other property details," he told PTI over the phone.

I-T department officers are also holding talks with former TMC MLA Sohrab Ali and the other businessmen whose houses are being raided, the officer said.

A large number of central force personnel are on guard outside the premises where the search was on.

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

