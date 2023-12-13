Mohan Yadav takes oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal

An era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end on Wednesday as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs, while former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, among others, remained present at the venue.

Earlier in the day, Mohan Yadav said that the state would follow the footsteps just in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country.

"Madhya Pradesh will follow the footsteps just in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country. I come from the land of King Vikramaditya and I am committed to the progress of the state and fulfil the aspirations of crores of citizens of Madhya Pradesh. We will see the same good governance that existed during the rule of King Vikramaditya," Mohan Yadav told ANI.