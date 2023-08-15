Independence Day 23 Live updates: PM Narendra Modi addresses nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision. Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday at the historic Red Fort here. "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Multi-layer security is in place across Delhi on Tuesday, with more than 10,000 personnel manning the area in and around the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on its 77th Independence Day, police said. Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements, they said. Traffic has also been restricted near the Red Fort till the end of the celebrations. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended his wish on the 77th Independence Day to the people of the country and called Bharat Mata as the voice of every Indian. Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian! Happy Independence Day to all the countrymen." The Congress leader also shared his experience of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said that he started the hundred and forty-five days walk at the edge of the sea and reached the soft snow of Kashmir. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has extended wishes to the people of India on its 77th Independence Day. He stated that India and US have a "strong bond" as the two nations work together for a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable and resilient. "On behalf of the United States of America, we send our warmest wishes to the people of India as they commemorate 76 years of independence this August 15. On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together," Antony Blinken said in a statement. Read More