Independence Day 23 Live updates: PM Narendra Modi addresses nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision. Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday at the historic Red Fort here. "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Multi-layer security is in place across Delhi on Tuesday, with more than 10,000 personnel manning the area in and around the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on its 77th Independence Day, police said. Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements, they said. Traffic has also been restricted near the Red Fort till the end of the celebrations.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended his wish on the 77th Independence Day to the people of the country and called Bharat Mata as the voice of every Indian. Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian! Happy Independence Day to all the countrymen." The Congress leader also shared his experience of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said that he started the hundred and forty-five days walk at the edge of the sea and reached the soft snow of Kashmir.
PM Modi mentions Manipur in his speech, says, things have improved in recent times
PM Modi mentions the sequence of events in Manipur. Talks about the recent violence in the state.
7:39 AM Aug 23
PM Modi talks about the troubles faced by those hit by natural calamities
PM Modi assures those affected by the natural calamities quick assistance in coordination with state governments
7:31 AM Aug 23
Independence Day 2023: Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence
With the nation echoing with zeal and enthusiasm on the occassion of 77th Independence Day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hoisted the tricolour at his residence in New Delhi.
Various iconic buildings and monuments in India have been illuminated in the Tricolours lights on the Independence Day.
Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and India Gate were light-up as city soaks in Independence Day fervour.
7:29 AM Aug 23
Independence Day 2023: PM Modi arrives at Rajghat pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the country's 77th Independence Day.
From Rajghat, PM Modi will reach Red Fort and will hoist the tricolour on the iconic Red Fort and address the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation as the country marks its 77th Independence Day as the grand stage is all set for celebrations at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital.
This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into 'Amrit Kaal' with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi's dream of making India a developed country by 2047.
A number of new initiatives have been planned to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations and a large number of guests have been invited as compared to 2022.
7:29 AM Aug 23
US extends wishes to India on its 77th Independence Day
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has extended wishes to the people of India on its 77th Independence Day. He stated that India and US have a "strong bond" as the two nations work together for a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable and resilient.
"On behalf of the United States of America, we send our warmest wishes to the people of India as they commemorate 76 years of independence this August 15. On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together," Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Antony Blinken noted that the relationship between India and US has grown "deeper" and it has become "more expansive than ever." He said that the US stands with India in the shared commitment to tackle the most pressing challenges to ensure the peace and prosperity of people.
7:28 AM Aug 23
Rahul Gandhi extends wish on Independence Day, says "Bharat Mata is voice of every Indian"
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended his wish on the 77th Independence Day to the people of the country and called Bharat Mata as the voice of every Indian.
Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian! Happy Independence Day to all the countrymen."
The Congress leader also shared his experience of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said that he started the hundred and forty-five days walk at the edge of the sea and reached the soft snow of Kashmir.
7:20 AM Aug 23
PM Narendra Modi to address nation from the Red fort from 7:30 AM
