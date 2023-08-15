Independence Day 23 Live updates: PM Narendra Modi addresses nation
Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday at the historic Red Fort here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision. Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday at the historic Red Fort here. "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter....Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day Narendra Modi speech President of India Red Fort Indian flag BJP Partition of India India Prime Minister
First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 7:19 AM IST