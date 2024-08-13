Independence Day 2024: How to download the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate?

The third phase of Har Ghar Tiranga started on August 9 and will run till August 15, 2024. The campaign is being run to commemorate India's 78th Independence Day

The campaign was initiated in 2022, under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and took the shape of a mass movement encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their homes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This year, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has a new addition, i.e., the Tiranga Bike Rally, that will take place on August 13. The rally is organised by Members of Parliament. It will start from Bharat Mandapam and then it will pass through India Gate and conclude at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

On August 9, PM Modi urged people on X to join this campaign. He wrote, “As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on harghartiranga.com."

How to download the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate?

Here are the simple steps to download, the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate:

The first step is to visit the official website, harghartiranga.com, and then upload a selfie. Click on the "Click to participate" option. Enter your name, number, country, and state and click on Upload a selfie. Read the pledge “I authorize the use of my picture on the portal” and click on submit Now, click on the 'generate certificate' option. You can download the certificate and using the share option, you can post it online.

The national flag was hoisted in over 23 crore homes in 2022 and six crore people uploaded their selfies on the HGT portal. The selfie number rose to 10 crore in 2023 under the HGT campaign, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

The initiative aims to inspire the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the National Flag of India.

How to maintain the dignity of the National Flag?

Flag Code of India 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 guides the citizens on how to use, display, and hoist the national flag. The National Flag is a symbol of Independence from British rule.

Here are a few things to keep in mind before hoisting the national flag at your home.