Independence Day 2024: Top 50 wishes, messages and quotes to share

India will celebrate the 78th Independence Day on August 15, commemorating the day in 1947 when India gained Independence from over 200 years of British rule. It is also a day to remember those brave freedom fighters who helped India gain Independence.

This day is celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and several events like parades, cultural performances and flag hoisting are being organised in schools, colleges, offices and even societies.

People also decorate their homes, offices and other places with flags, flowers, and balloons in a patriotic manner. They also enjoy the day with songs, and delicious foods and honour those freedom fighters who helped India gain its independence.