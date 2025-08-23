India aims to establish its own space station by 2035: Anurag Singh Thakur

Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said that India aims to establish its own space station by 2035 and achieve the target of an Indian-crewed lunar landing by 2040.

Interacting with students at the PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Una on National Space Day, Thakur highlighted India's growing strides in the space sector.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made a big leap in space sector. On this very day in 2023, our country achieved success in the Chandrayaan Mission 3. On this day, India became the fourth country to land on Moon and the first country to land near the Moon's southern pole, joining the group of leading space nations," he said.

The MP said this was the result of tireless work by the country's great and diligent scientists. "Behind those scientists, Prime Minister Modi stands firmly as a visionary leader who embraces them during mission failures and pats their backs on successes," he said. "In 2014, the Modi-led government decided to unlock India's space sector, and today the world is talking about our space economy, which is set to grow from USD 8 billion to USD 44 billion in the next few years. In 2013-14, India's space budget was Rs 5,615 crore, which has now increased to Rs 13,416 crore," said Thakur.