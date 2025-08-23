Home / India News / Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more showers over next two days

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more showers over next two days

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital air quality index (AQI) stood at 98 at 8 am on August 23, falling in the 'satisfactory' category

Delhi Rains, Rain
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 8:33 PM IST
Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday evening. Areas including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and Mandir Marg witnessed light showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), today's sky will be mostly overcast in Delhi, with one or two periods of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in numerous locations. In isolated places, an intense period may occur in the afternoon or forenoon.

"There is a risk of light to moderate rain or thundershowers throughout the next two days, after another period of very light to light rain is anticipated in the early hours of Sunday," as per the Met Department.

Meanwhile, due to continuous rainfall in the high Himalayan regions, the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers were seen flowing above the danger mark too, prompting officials to warn the residents staying near the river banks and urge them to exercise caution.

Visuals shared by the Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations on X showed the river's water flowing just a few feet away from people's doorsteps, as the high currents wash away the dirt and any loose debris coming in contact with it.

In Chamoli, a cloudburst has wreaked havoc in the region, with multiple houses and shops being filled with sludge due to heavy rainfall late on Friday night. The Indian Army's Infantry battalion promptly responded to the devastation, with 50 personnel being deployed from Rudraprayag to assist in relief operations.

Preliminary reports indicate damage to houses and vehicles in the affected area. One person has reportedly died. Earlier, the district administration had forwarded a written requisition to the Army for assistance.

In the aftermath of the disaster, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari is personally present at the site, overseeing the operations. Teams from NDRF, SDRF, and police forces are carrying out relief and rescue operations, and the road near Harmani has been made operational, said the state's DIPR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :RainfallIndian monsoonDelhiIMD

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

