Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more showers over next two days

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday evening. Areas including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and Mandir Marg witnessed light showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), today's sky will be mostly overcast in Delhi, with one or two periods of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in numerous locations. In isolated places, an intense period may occur in the afternoon or forenoon.

"There is a risk of light to moderate rain or thundershowers throughout the next two days, after another period of very light to light rain is anticipated in the early hours of Sunday," as per the Met Department.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital air quality index (AQI) stood at 98 at 8 am on August 23, falling in the 'satisfactory' category. Meanwhile, due to continuous rainfall in the high Himalayan regions, the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers were seen flowing above the danger mark too, prompting officials to warn the residents staying near the river banks and urge them to exercise caution. Visuals shared by the Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations on X showed the river's water flowing just a few feet away from people's doorsteps, as the high currents wash away the dirt and any loose debris coming in contact with it.