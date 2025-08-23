PM Modi calls for 'deep space explorations' on National Space Day

Advances in technology and future missions
Isro confirms Chandrayaan-4 and Venus mission
Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission to the ISS
Golden Era for India’s Space Ambitions, says Shux
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Saturday described the present time as a “golden period” for India in space exploration during the National Space Day event. He highlighted the growing global excitement for India’s space programme, noting that Japanese and European space agencies are particularly enthusiastic about the country’s missions. Shukla pointed to India’s ambitious projects, including the Gaganyaan mission and the Bharatiya Antriksh Station, and emphasised the need for the nation’s collective support to achieve these goals.
“Be curious, be excited. It is a golden time for our country. We have very ambitious dreams, and it would need all of us to make that a reality,” he said while inaugurating the Aryabhatta Gallery at the Nehru Planetarium. He added that the enthusiasm for India’s space endeavours has grown significantly over the past year, marking a milestone in public engagement with the country’s space ambitions.
