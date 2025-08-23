Home / India News / PM Modi calls for 'deep space explorations' on National Space Day

PM Modi outlines India's space ambitions on National Space Day, including Chandrayaan-4, Venus Orbiter, Bhartiya Space Station, and Moon mission by 2040

Aug. 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the inauguration of newly constructed flats for MPs, in New Delhi.(Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on Indian space scientists to prepare for deep space missions aimed at unlocking secrets that could benefit humanity. Speaking in a video address on National Space Day, he encouraged young people to join a pool of astronauts for future missions.
 
"We have reached the Moon and Mars. Now, we have to peek into deep space, where many secrets lie that would brighten the future of humanity," PM Modi said.
 
He added, "Beyond galaxies lies our horizon. The universe tells us that no frontier is the final frontier. In the space sector too, at the policy level, there should be no final frontier." 

Advances in technology and future missions

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s progress in breakthrough technologies such as electric propulsion and semi-cryogenic engines. He also spoke about the upcoming Gaganyaan mission and the nation’s plan to build its own space station. 
He urged private players to participate in India’s growing space sector, asking whether five startups could become unicorns in the next five years and whether the country could eventually launch 50 rockets annually.

Isro confirms Chandrayaan-4 and Venus mission

At the main National Space Day event in New Delhi, Isro chairman V Narayanan announced that India will launch the Chandrayaan-4 mission, which will include a Venus Orbiter Mission. 
 
He revealed plans for the Bhartiya Space Station (BAS), with its first module scheduled for lift-off in 2035. By 2040, India aims to land on the Moon and safely return astronauts, placing India’s space programme among the top in the world.
 
"Based on the Prime Minister’s direction and vision, we are going to have a Chandrayaan-4 mission, a Venus Orbiter Mission, and a space station called BAS by 2035. The first module will be lifted off by 2028. PM Modi has also approved the Next Generation Launcher (NGL). By 2040, India will land on the Moon and bring astronauts back safely," V Narayanan said.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission to the ISS

Referring to the successful mission of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station, V Narayanan thanked PM Modi for his vision.
  "One of our major achievements is sending a 'Gaganyatri' to the ISS. This was the Prime Minister’s idea, to send an Indian astronaut to the ISS before sending them on India’s own rocket. Shukla Ji went to the ISS and returned safely. All four of our Gaganyatris are equally important, but he was the first to get the opportunity," the Isro chief said. 

Golden Era for India’s Space Ambitions, says Shux

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Saturday described the present time as a “golden period” for India in space exploration during the National Space Day event. He highlighted the growing global excitement for India’s space programme, noting that Japanese and European space agencies are particularly enthusiastic about the country’s missions.  Shukla pointed to India’s ambitious projects, including the Gaganyaan mission and the Bharatiya Antriksh Station, and emphasised the need for the nation’s collective support to achieve these goals.

“Be curious, be excited. It is a golden time for our country. We have very ambitious dreams, and it would need all of us to make that a reality,” he said while inaugurating the Aryabhatta Gallery at the Nehru Planetarium. He added that the enthusiasm for India’s space endeavours has grown significantly over the past year, marking a milestone in public engagement with the country’s space ambitions.

 

Topics :Narendra ModispaceIndia space missionspace technologyBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

