India all set for Aditya-L1 mission: It's time for Isro to bask in the Sun

$46 million: Amount sanctioned by the Centre in 2019; Actual cost is yet to be revealed

1.5 million kilometers: Distance to be covered, four times farther than the moon. However, this is only 1 per cent of the 151 million kilometer distance between the Earth and the Sun

After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission by soft-landing on the Moon, India is all set to launch its first space mission to study the Sun, called Aditya-L1, on Saturday by 11.50 am. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), started a 23-hour 40-minute countdown on Friday at 12:10 hours. Here is a look at the key highlights of the observatory-class solar mission.