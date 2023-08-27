India an incredible host, made us feel like it's one family: Argentina Amb

Ambassador of Argentina to India, Dr. Hugo Javier Gobbi after attending the G20 Culture Working Group meeting in Varanasi on Saturday, said that India makes them feel like home and one family.

He said, "India is an incredible host. And when we come to India we not only feel welcome, we feel at home. You make us feel like it's one family."

Argentina's Ambassador to India added, "The culture meeting was a big success in all senses. We managed to have a very ambitious outcome document."

Apart from Argentina Ambassador, Director of Arts, India British Council Jonathan Kennedy also lauded India's G20 hospitality and said that the delegation is enjoying the event in Varanasi.

Kennedy said, "The hospitality of India has been fantastic. We have all been enjoying the entertainment, performances and cuisine in Varanasi over the past few days."

The 4th G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) Meeting in Varanasi culminated in the Culture Ministers' Meeting (CMM) today. Delegates from G20 member nations, invitee countries, and various international organizations attended the meeting, informed G20 press release.

Building upon the success of the previous three CWG meetings in Khajuraho, Bhubaneswar and Hampi, as well as the four Global Thematic Webinars, the 4th CWG meeting in Varanasi, from 23-25th August 2023, aimed at actionable outcomes while positioning culture at the heart of policy-making, stated G20.

The insights and recommendations from the expert-driven Global Thematic Webinars on the priority areas of the CWG have been collated in a comprehensive report titled "G20 Culture: Shaping the Global Narrative for Inclusive Growth". This insightful report, by India's G20 presidency's Culture Working Group, was launched in Varanasi as a part of the Culture Ministers' Meeting.

The Culture Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi aimed to catalyze collective actions for accelerating progress on the four priority areas articulated by the Indian Presidency- Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property, Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future, Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy, and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture.

The CWG, under India's G20 presidency, had launched the 'Culture Unites All' campaign to highlight India's unwavering belief in multilateralism based on peaceful coexistence among diverse cultures and communities. The CWG is releasing a special stamp to commemorate the campaign on August 26, 2023. The 'Culture Unites All' postage stamp has been crafted as a distinctive emblem combining the ideas of connectivity, communication, and journey representing a cultural exchange and establishing cultural context.