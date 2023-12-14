Home / India News / India at pivotal moment in its history: Cisco Chairman Emeritus Chambers

India at pivotal moment in its history: Cisco Chairman Emeritus Chambers

Chambers said these opportunities and growth will be driven by initiatives like Digital and AI India, as well as India's eagerness and openness to build collaborative, strategic partnerships

John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus, Cisco and Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
India is at a pivotal moment in its history and will partner the US in innovation and job creation, Chairman Emeritus of US network gear maker Cisco John T Chambers said on Thursday.

"India will keep tracking towards ultimately becoming the number one economy in the world," Chambers said in a post on LinkedIn.

Chambers said India is at a pivotal moment in its history and will drive growth and opportunity in the years to come.

"The US and India will become the most strategic partnership in the world, driving global innovation and job creation at an accelerating pace," he added.

Chambers said these opportunities and growth will be driven by initiatives like Digital and AI India, as well as India's eagerness and openness to build collaborative, strategic partnerships with the US and other key global players.

Earlier this month, S&P Global Ratings had said India will be the world's third-largest economy by 2030.

The US-based rating agency had said it expects India to be the fastest growing major economy in the next three years, with GDP growth reaching 7 per cent by 2026, from the projected 6.4 per cent in the current fiscal.

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

