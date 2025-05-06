India's May 7 blackout drills: How wartime prep affects civilian life

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday evening asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid rising tension with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks of April 22. The drills would include air-raid warning sirens, crash blackout measures, training civilians to protect themselves in the event of an attack, among other things. These rehearsals will be organised across 244 categorised “civil defence districts” in the country.

What are blackouts and why are they used during war?

Blackouts are strategic manoeuvres during a war or war-like situations. Major cities, especially those very close to the border, and strategic locations like power plants, dams, government and defence buildings, etc., witness total blackouts during the night to shield them against enemy attack. During a strategic blackout, entire cities see power cuts for prolonged hours, mostly for the entire night. Citizens are instructed by the authorities to keep the lights off, even those running on generators and inverters, to avoid detection. Blackouts make it extremely difficult for enemy aircraft to spot structures and attack, thereby protecting civilians against foreign adversaries.

A brief history of blackouts in India from WWII to Kargil

India was not directly involved in World War II and it was not a war front either. However, things changed when Burma (present-day Myanmar) fell to the Japanese. After Dalhousie got bombed in December 1942, authorities initiated protective measures in Calcutta (now Kolkata), which included blackouts and important buildings being painted black.

The 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan are two other examples where several cities were forced to impose total blackouts. In 1965, border-sensitive areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan saw blackouts for several nights. Even the national capital Delhi was under nightly blackouts. The war witnessed significant aerial combat, which made the blackout a necessity. The same happened in 1971 but this time cities in Assam and West Bengal also had to impose blackouts, as the war was being fought on the eastern front. Kargil, however, was a war where no blackouts were imposed, since there were no civilian structures near the war front.

How blackout drills disrupt daily civilian life

Blackouts tend to create a restrictive environment, which is stressful and tense for the general population of the affected area. Here’s how it impacts civilian life.

Impact of blackouts on daily routine: Due to the blackout, movement after sundown gets heavily impacted. This forces people to return to their homes early and stay inside and not use lights in any way. Social activities also take a hit. Additionally, even streetlights are turned off, which can impact road safety.

Communication shutdown: It is a common military tactic to shut down communications in areas that are closer to the war zone or have been put under blackouts. With heavy dependence on the internet for almost everything in modern times, shutting off the internet will have immense impact on basic communication and a lot of other activities.

Healthcare and essential services suffer: Even hospitals operate on limited power, affecting patient care. The closure of pharmacies and smaller clinics adds to the woes of civilians during blackouts.

Psychological effects of enforced darkness and uncertainty: The panic that sets in due to blackouts creates substantial psychological impact. Uncertainty, restricted movement, lack of basic services, struggle to carry on daily life in an orderly manner, tension of war, etc., create anxiety among the people.

Economic disruption during blackout drills: Since there is no public movement allowed during the night, no economic activity happens. The uncertainty of war also leads to panic buying and, due to the restriction of movement during blackouts, shortage of goods is often noticed.

Do blackouts still work in the age of drones and satellites?

It can be argued that blackouts are not as effective in modern times due to the availability of advanced technologies like infrared, satellite imaging, drones, etc. Satellites with superior technology can spot structures and click high-resolution images that can aid pilots to hit targets. Counter measures like radars, anti-aircraft, and anti-missile systems balance out the threat of an enemy attack.

Blackouts are more about psychological preparedness. The idea that a blackout can keep an area safe in times of war helps the civilians keep calm. Blackouts also encourage people to be disciplined, exercise caution, and abide by the guidelines issued by the authorities.

Mock drills on May 7: What to expect and how Delhi is preparing

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the government has asked states to conduct mock drills on May 7. These drills will include measures such as testing of air-raid sirens, training of civilians and students, practising crash blackout protocols, camouflaging vital installations, and rehearsing evacuation plans.

To contain the spread of misinformation, several central ministries have been posting crucial information from their official handles. Official notifications have been issued as well.

The national capital Delhi has been on high alert and preparations are in full swing. According to news agency PTI, a senior police official has said that day and night patrolling has been increased. Paramilitary forces and police personnel have been deployed at Delhi’s border with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

A 72-year-old resident from New Delhi recalled his experience from the blackout of 1971. “It was a time of war and panic. Right before the blackout, sirens across the city used to go off, indicating that it was time for all of us to get indoors. Within minutes the streets were deserted and lights in the houses were switched off. We used to have dinner in darkness. The silence was haunting, and we had no option but to pray and sleep as the light would appear only with dawn,” he recalled.

(With inputs from PTI)