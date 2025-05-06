At least 6 dead in Shahjahanpur road accident, UP CM Yogi takes cognisance

At least six people were killed when a car and a bike collided violently in Shahjahanpur district on Monday night.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the road accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

Furhter, he has directed officials of the district administration to ensure the proper treatment of the injured. Along with this, he also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Superintendant of Police, Shahjahanpur Rajesh Dwivedi said, "A tragic accident took place late at night in the Madanpur police station area of Shahjahanpur in which a car and a bike collided violently. The collision was so severe that 6 people died tragically. The injured in the accident have been admitted to the medical college, where they are undergoing treatment. The police reached the spot and started investigating the case, and sent the body for a postmortem."

Earlier, two people were killed in a tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Milestone 98 in the Thana Mant area of Mathura, in which five people sustained injuries on May 3, as per the officials.

A four-wheeler, travelling from Noida towards Agra, collided with a vehicle and overturned. A total of seven people were travelling in the car. Two of them, a woman named Pooja from Gaur City and a man named Sumit from Darbhanga, Bihar, died while being taken to the hospital.