India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit

Indian refiners boosted US crude oil purchases this month, drawn by competitive prices, trade sources said, a move that could help narrow the country's trade deficit with the United States amid tensions between the two nations.

The country's top refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has bought 5 million barrels of US West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in October and November via a tender, trade sources said.

This came after another state refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp purchased 2 million barrels of US WTI crude while private refiner Reliance Industries has bought 2 million barrels of WTI crude from Vitol, other sources said.