Home / India News / India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit

India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit

The country's top refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has bought 5 million barrels of US West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in October and November via a tender

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery
Indian refiners, along with others in Asia, stepped up purchases after the arbitrage window for US crude to Asia opened
Reuters NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian refiners boosted US crude oil purchases this month, drawn by competitive prices, trade sources said, a move that could help narrow the country's trade deficit with the United States amid tensions between the two nations.

The country's top refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has bought 5 million barrels of US West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in October and November via a tender, trade sources said.

This came after another state refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp purchased 2 million barrels of US WTI crude while private refiner Reliance Industries has bought 2 million barrels of WTI crude from Vitol, other sources said.

Indian refiners, along with others in Asia, stepped up purchases after the arbitrage window for US crude to Asia opened. India is also under pressure to buy more US oil after the United States doubled its tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent, citing New Delhi's buying of Russian oil.

European traders Gunvor and Equinor sold 2 million barrels each, while Mercuria sold 1 million barrels to IOC, the sources said.

Meanwhile, BPCL has also made its first purchase of Nigerian Utapate oil as it expands its crude diet to include new grades, they added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Urjit Patel appointed executive director at IMF for 3-year term: Who is he

Weather update: IMD issues alert for heavy rain in many states, know more

SC regains full strength as CJI Gavai administers oath to two new judges

Heavy rains disrupt life in Latur; schools shut, rescue teams in action

Humid day in Delhi as IMD forecasts rain, heavy downpours in many states

Topics :Indian oil refinersIndia's state oil refinersIndian Oil Corporation LtdIndian Oil CorporationIndian OilUS RussiaUS India relations

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story