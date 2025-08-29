Weather update: IMD issues alert for heavy rain in many states, know more

Weather Update Today: Uttarakhand is bracing for another spell of monsoon fury on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, warning of moderate to heavy downpours and urging residents to remain cautious.

On the other hand, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the day, predicting heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Friday, August 29.

The department also issued a yellow alert for sections of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad for Friday. Based on the weather service's forecast for Delhi-NCR, this warning was issued after residents of Noida experienced significant rainfall on Friday morning.

IMD forecast 2025: Delhi, NCR weather According to the forecast, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh are under a yellow alert. A yellow alert has also been issued for areas of Delhi due to mild to heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. ALSO READ: Humid day in Delhi as IMD forecasts rain, heavy downpours in many states A yellow alert is in effect for South East Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahadra, and East Delhi, according to the IMD weather office. Throughout the day, light rain and drizzle are predicted for the rest of the capital. Over Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, moderate rainfall is anticipated.

IMD update 2025: Mumbai weather today A solo weather forecast mentioned, "Moderate to heavy rains in #Mumbai .. #Thane #Navimumbai #Colaba #Andheri receiving the rains #MumbaiRains". The water levels in the lakes that provide Mumbai with drinking water have risen as a result of heavy rainfall in the surrounding areas. Throughout the day, there will likely be light rainfall and largely gloomy conditions. Since no formal warning has been sent, things should be under control. Another day on Aug 30 will generally have cloudy skies with light rainfall. The rainfall is not anticipated to be severe, and no alerts have been issued yet.