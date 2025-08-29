Friday, August 29, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Cost of backing Putin': Senator Graham warns India on Russian oil import

'Cost of backing Putin': Senator Graham warns India on Russian oil import

India has come under increased scrutiny from Washington over its oil trade with Russia. The US, led by President Donald Trump, has imposed punitive tariffs of 50 per cent on Indian imports

US India Trade

New Delhi has maintained that its energy purchases are driven by affordability (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

US Senator Lindsey Graham has slammed countries continuing to purchase Russian oil, directly naming India, China and Brazil. In a post on X, he warned that countries maintaining energy ties with Moscow would face repercussions for what he described as indirectly fuelling the conflict.
 
“India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin’s war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon too,” Graham wrote, citing an ABC News report on a missile and drone strike on Kyiv that killed at least 15 people, including three children.
 
 
He accused these countries of ‘propping up Putin’s war machine’ and alleged that their actions were contributing to civilian deaths in Ukraine.
 
US tariffs’ impact on exports 
President Donald Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, adding a further 25 per cent punitive tariff in retaliation for New Delhi’s imports of Russian oil. Earlier this month, an additional 25 per cent reciprocal tariff - on top of World Trade Organization-compatible duties - was imposed on Indian exports. The White House stated the measure aimed to limit India’s role in sustaining Russia’s oil revenues, which help finance the war in Ukraine.

India, now the largest buyer of Russian oil since Western sanctions reshaped global supply chains, imports around 1.5 million barrels of Russian crude daily.
  India defends Russian oil imports 
In response, India has defended its position, stressing that such imports are essential for its energy security. New Delhi also criticised Trump for singling out India while other nations continue purchasing Russian oil.
 
The 50 per cent tariffs, which took effect on Wednesday, are expected to hit exports and jobs in labour-intensive sectors such as shrimp, apparel, diamonds, leather and footwear, and gems and jewellery.
Despite China’s continued large-scale imports of Russian oil, the Trump administration has yet to impose similar measures on Beijing. Analysts have noted the anomaly, especially against the backdrop of ongoing US-China trade tensions.
 
Jaishankar asserts India’s priorities 
New Delhi has maintained that its energy purchases are driven by affordability and national interest rather than geopolitics. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned Washington’s move, calling the tariffs “unjustified, unfair, and unreasonable”. It also warned that India would take “all necessary actions” to safeguard its national interests.
 
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that while trade talks with Washington continue, India will not compromise on its economic and strategic priorities.

Topics : US tariffs Trump tariffs USA Russia

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

