India bringing legacy of New Delhi declaration: Kant ahead of G20 Summit

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted the 2023 New Delhi declaration, describing it as "very ambitious" and "progressive" in the run-up to the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Kant said that India will be "bringing the legacy" of the New Delhi declaration to the summit. He cited topics including sustainable growth, sustainable development goals and technological transformation on which the G20 declaration was focused during India's presidency in 2023.

"India is bringing the legacy of the New Delhi declaration because India had a very ambitious and forward-looking declaration. Several issues relating to sustainable growth, sustainable development goals, technological transformation, women-led development and green development pacts. All those issues figure very prominently in some way or other," Kant said.

Kant noted that the New Delhi declaration was progressive and was focused on the visions of PM Modi.

"New Delhi declaration has been a constant point of reference because it was progressive. The declaration was progressive, forward-looking and had many of the visions of PM in terms of sustainability, leaving no one behind, in terms of sustainable growth, lifting people above poverty and hunger," Kant said.

He mentioned that under Brazillian presidency all the issues raised by India are "getting reflected."

Kant said that the G20 summit in Brazil is likely to be more focused on the Middle-East conflict. He reiterated that the forum is for economics, so more discussion is likely to be focused on that.

"The contentious issues are geopolitics because, after India's presidency, we have had a conflict in the Middle East, which had a huge humanitarian damage, that issue is also being discussed here. But, G20 is preeminently a forum for economic growth, it is for development, growth and progress," Kant said.

PM Modi has embarked on his journey to Brazil to attend the G20 summit scheduled for November 18, after concluding his Nigeria visit on Sunday.

As a Troika member, India will play a significant role in shaping the agenda, building on the momentum from its own G20 presidency. Brazil is expected to maintain the focus on Global South priorities, ensuring continuity and progress on key issues.

PM Modi had stated that after India's successful presidency at the G20 Summit last year, Brazil is expected to continue efforts to advance the Global South's priorities.

"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a Troika member. Last year, India's successful Presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its Agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," PM Modi said earlier in an official statement.