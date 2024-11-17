India's box office collections drop 7% to Rs 8,951 cr in Jan-Oct 2024

The cumulative box office collection from January to October 2024 declined by 7% to about Rs 8,951 crore compared with the same period last year.

However, it may not be all gloom for the industry, as the report released by Ormax Media titled The India Box Office Report: October 2024 suggests that the strong opening performances of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in November, along with the upcoming release of Pushpa 2: The Rule in December, could help the industry surpass the 2023 box office collections or at least come close to matching them.

This year saw cinema exhibitors introduce several initiatives to boost audience footfall, such as re-releasing movies and offering attractive prices on food and beverages.

Tamil films came to the rescue of lacklustre box office collections in October as Sivakarthikeyan led Amaran and Vettaiyan saved the day for the industry as films released in October grossed Rs 994 crore in the domestic box office, according to the report.

“Tamil cinema was the highest contributor, with almost 50% of the month's collections coming from Tamil films, including their dubbed versions,” the report noted.

More From This Section

Amaran became the highest-grossing movie in October 2024, with a gross domestic box office collection of Rs 269 crore across all language versions, and also entered the list of the top 10 releases for this year. Vettaiyan grossed Rs 173 crore in October.

The top three movies in October 2024 were Tamil and Telugu films, followed by a Hollywood movie, Venom: The Last Dance. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao, secured the fifth position.

In October 2023, the trend was similar. The Tamil-language movie Leo was the highest-grossing film of the month. Films released in October 2023 grossed Rs 812 crore at the domestic box office, with a single film (Leo) contributing half of that figure.

For the January-October period in 2024, Hindi-language films accounted for 34% of gross domestic box office collections, down from 41% in the same period last year.

“The strong performance of Tamil films resulted in the language share of Tamil increasing from 15% (in the January-September period) to 18% (in the January-October period),” the report added.