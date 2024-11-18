Himachal govt expands 'CM Sukh-Ashray Yojana' to support abandoned children

The Himachal Pradesh government announced the decision to expand the scope of the existing scheme Mukhyamantri Sukhashrya Yojana.

Speaking on the decision, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday that the scheme will now include abandoned and surrendered children under its fold.

The scheme, which currently benefits approximately 6,000 orphan children across the state, will now extend its support to additional children facing challenging circumstances, he said.

"An abandoned child refers to one deserted by biological or adoptive parents or guardians, while a surrendered child includes those relinquished by parents or guardians due to physical, emotional, or social factors beyond their control," CM Sukhu said.

Under the expanded Mukhyamantri Sukhashrya Yojana, certificates for eligible children would be issued by district child welfare committees, a government release said.

Following final clearance, these children will get a variety of benefits, including monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 until the age of 14 and Rs 2,500 per kid until the age of 18. Additionally, kids would be entitled to Rs 4,000 in pocket money every month until the age of 27, it added.

"The state government will also bear the full cost of their higher education until the age of 27 and provide Rs. 3,000 for PG expenses if a hostel is unavailable," he added.

The Chief Minister added that in order to enable these kids to secure their livelihood, the state government would provide Rs 2 lakh to start-ups. They would also get Rs 2 lakh for marriage help and Rs 3 lakh for land and financial support to build their homes.

"Himachal Pradesh has become the first State in the country to enact legislation aimed at ensuring comprehensive care and support for orphaned children. This landmark initiative reflects the state's commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of its most vulnerable section of the society," he said.

"In addition to ensuring their education, welfare, and overall well-being, the state government will fund an annual air travel experience for these children, complete with a three-star hotel stay. This initiative aims to provide these children with exposure to new opportunities and experiences, helping them broaden their horizons and build confidence," he added.

The state government is solely in charge of the welfare, education, and parenting of orphaned children under the programme.

"The state now has to provide these children with the necessary resources and opportunities to lead dignified and fulfilling lives," he added.