India can play key role in connectivity, economic cooperation: CICA

India can play a major role in taking forward the agenda of the 28-nation grouping, CICA, in boosting "Asian spirit" and expand cooperation in areas such as connectivity and economic cooperation, a top official of the bloc said on Tuesday.

Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Ambassador Kairat Sarybay also said the grouping is focusing on enhancing Asia's role in addressing various global challenges.

India, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and South Korea are among the key members of the grouping.

The CICA secretary general is currently on a visit to India.

"The CICA is focusing on boosting cooperation in Asia in the areas of connectivity, food security and regional financial cooperation," he said during a media interaction.

Replying to a question on the lingering border row between India and China, Sarybay said bilateral issues are not allowed to be discussed at the grouping.

However, he said the CICA can provide a context for the two Asian powers to engage.

Sarybay held wide-ranging talks with Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It is a forum based on the recognition that there is a close link between peace, security and stability in Asia and the rest of the world.

Sarybay also said combatting terrorism is a priority area for the CICA.

"India can play an important role to expand cooperation in areas like connectivity and economic cooperation," he said.