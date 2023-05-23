Home / India News / G20 disaster risk group meeting begins in Mumbai; delegates visit BMC

The G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) meeting began on Tuesday, with the delegates visiting the Emergency Operations Centre at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
The G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) meeting began on Tuesday, with the delegates visiting the Emergency Operations Centre at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

The delegates to the three-day meeting appreciated BMC's preparedness to handle various disasters and lauded the prevention and mitigation measures of the civic body, an official release said.

They also appreciated the magnificent and spectacular architecture of the 128-year-old BMC headquarters.

The BMC Disaster Management Department is preparing a multi hazard vulnerability and risk assessment plan and is also in the process of developing various predictive/early warning system modules of various hazards for early action.

Topics :G20 MumbaiBMC

First Published: May 23 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

