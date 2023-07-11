Home / India News / India committed to spotlight, concerns of developing nations: MoS

India committed to spotlight, concerns of developing nations: MoS

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Tuesday shared India's commitment to spotlight the priorities, perspectives and concerns of the developing nations, including the Arab world, during G20 Presidency

Press Trust of India New Delhi
He underscored the need to establish a payment system between India and the Arab world.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Tuesday shared India's commitment to spotlight the priorities, perspectives and concerns of the developing nations, including the Arab world, during its G20 Presidency.

The minister of State for External Affairs said despite the challenging global context, trade between India and the Arab world has escalated, currently standing at over USD 240 billion.

He emphasised the Arab world's significant contributions to India's energy and food security, providing approximately 60 per cent of India's crude oil imports and over 50 per cent of its fertiliser needs.

Addressing the India Arab Partnership Conference organised by Ficci, the minister said shared cultural heritage through linkages of language, customs, and traditions continue to lend energy to the historical bond between India and the Arab nations.

"The Arab world is indeed a part of India's extended neighbourhood. Our shared views on major international developments, strong economic and commercial relations, and deep people-to-people ties form the foundation of our relations," he added.

Khalid Hanafi, Secretary General at Union of Arab Chambers (UAC), emphasised the strength of the existing relations between India and the Arab world, and proposed the need to build upon these foundations, shifting the focus from merely an exchange of goods and services to a more strategic partnership and unity.

He underscored the need to establish a payment system between India and the Arab world.

Hanafi also advocated for a transition from traditional goods to the 4th Industrial Revolution and digital technology applications in agriculture and the management of supply chains.

Also Read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

G20 nations adopt 'chair summary' after Russia, China opposition

India's priorities for G20 presidency to benefit global south: Ex-diplomat

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

Govt issues draft notification for air conditioners in truck cabins

IFSCA, Climate Policy Initiative sign pact on sustainable finance

One more African cheetah, Tejas, has died in MP's Kuno National Park

Parliament expected to take up forest bill in Monsoon Session's first week

Third G20 sherpa meet to focus on digital public infra, green growth

Topics :IndiaG20 meetingArab summit

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story