One more African cheetah, Tejas, has died in MP's Kuno National Park

One more African cheetah, Tejas, has died in MP's Kuno National Park

One more African cheetah died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on Tuesday, a senior forest department official said

Press Trust of India Bhopal

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
One more African cheetah died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on Tuesday, a senior forest department official said.

The male cheetah, Tejas, was brought to KNP in Sheopur district from South Africa in February this year. Cheetah Tejas, aged around four years, died in KNP due to suspected infighting, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife J S Chauhan told PTI. The feline, brought from South Africa as part of the ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme, was in an enclosure at the time of the incident, the official said.

Topics :Madhya PradeshAnimalsAfrica

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

