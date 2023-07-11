Home / India News / IFSCA, Climate Policy Initiative sign pact on sustainable finance

IFSCA, Climate Policy Initiative sign pact on sustainable finance

Offshore financial transaction regulator IFSCA said it has signed an agreement with Climate Policy Initiative for cooperation to increase mobilisation of global sustainable capital flows into India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sustainable Development

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Offshore financial transaction regulator IFSCA on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with think tank Climate Policy Initiative for cooperation to increase mobilisation of global sustainable capital flows into India.

Sustainable development is a key priority of G20 working groups. Mobilisation of sustainable finance is critical to achieving transition to green and resilient economies.

IFSCA (International Financial Services Centres Authority) has taken significant steps to accelerate global sustainable capital flows by creating a conducive regulatory environment, based on international best practices, focused especially on the needs of India and developing countries, the regulator said in a statement.

With deep expertise in finance and policy, Climate Policy Initiative (CPI) is an analysis and advisory organisation that works to improve the most important energy and land use practices around the world, it said.

CPI's mission is to help governments, businesses, and financial institutions drive economic growth while addressing climate change. It is against this backdrop that IFSCA and CPI are collaborating through a wide-ranging memorandum of understanding, which includes research in the field of sustainable finance, it added.

IFSCA was established in April 2020 under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019. It is headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services, and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in the country.

Prior to the establishment of IFSCA, domestic financial regulators, namely the Reserve Bank of India, Sebi, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority regulated the business in IFSC.

The main objective of IFSCA is to develop a strong global connect and focus on the needs of the Indian economy as well as to serve as an international financial platform for the entire region and the global economy as a whole.

Also Read

India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

IFSCA lays foundation to strengthen ship financing, leasing in India

Reserve Bank of India, IFSCA likely to frame fresh norms for GIFT City

IFSCA committee to explore ways to bring home Indian start-ups

Considering allowing depositary receipts on Indian stocks: IFSCA chief

One more African cheetah, Tejas, has died in MP's Kuno National Park

Parliament expected to take up forest bill in Monsoon Session's first week

Third G20 sherpa meet to focus on digital public infra, green growth

TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 18,606 gram panchayat seats

Isro conducts 'launch rehearsal' for third moon mission Chandrayaan-3

Topics :Climate ChangeInternational Financial Services Centre (IFSC)Climate PolicyEnvironment

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story