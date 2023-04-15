Home / India News / India condemns all acts of violence: Modi after Japanese PM escapes unhurt

India condemns all acts of violence: Modi after Japanese PM escapes unhurt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief after his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed in an explosion during a campaign and asserted that India condemns all acts of violence

New Delhi
India condemns all acts of violence: Modi after Japanese PM escapes unhurt

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief after his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed in an explosion during a campaign and asserted that India condemns all acts of violence.

Modi tweeted, "Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence."

Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event in a western port city, officials said.

Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air.

 

Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence.

Topics :Narendra ModiJapanviolence

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Also Read

Japan's economy minister resigns over ties to Unification Church

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in India on 2-day visit

Japan to okay $490 billion in stimulus to cushion impact of inflation

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sacks 3rd minister in a month

Japan PM Kishida in Paris to discuss Ukraine, climate, food security

India formed for welfare of world, research knowledge and share it: Bhagwat

Kejriwal threatens to sue CBI, ED for perjury, filing of false affidavits

Police to deploy heavy security outside CBI office for Kejriwal's visit

Amit Shah's Sunday rally to kickstart BJP's 2024 LS poll campaign in Goa

Indian drug regulation standards should be at par with world: NITI Aayog

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story