New AI city to come up in Bidadi, B'luru infra to get ₹1 trn: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the state government is upgrading Bengaluru city’s infrastructure with investments worth more than ₹1 trillion, and will build a new IT city in Bidadi.

"We are developing residential layouts for NRIs, a world-class city near Bidadi on 9,000 acres — AI City. We are building an international complex to house all international business houses," he said at the opening of the 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025.

"There are about 25 lakh IT experts in Bengaluru and no other place on earth has this kind of talent pool," Shivakumar added.

The deputy CM also said that plans are being drawn up for a second airport for Bengaluru. To better support non-resident Indians, the state will also set up a dedicated NRI Secretariat. Why is Karnataka building a new AI City in Bidadi? Stressing that talent and technology form the city's core strengths, Shivakumar said Bengaluru's real advantage lies in its people rather than only its infrastructure or policies. "We recognise that technology, innovation, and investment flourish only when the foundations are strong. That's why our government is accelerating infrastructure at unprecedented speed," he said. What major infrastructure projects are planned for Bengaluru? Shivakumar listed several major projects currently underway in Bengaluru, including a 40-km twin tunnel project costing ₹42,500 crore, a 41-km double-decker Metro at ₹18,000 crore, and a 110-km elevated corridor estimated at ₹15,000 crore, among others.