India fastest-growing developer community on GitHub; PM Modi praises youth

GitHub predicts that India will surpass the US to have the world's largest developer population on the platform by 2028

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:43 PM IST
India has emerged as the fastest-growing developer population globally, ranking second in public generative artificial intelligence (AI) projects on GitHub, GitHub Chief Executive Officer Thomas Dohmke announced on Tuesday.
 
Among the top ten global communities with the most contributions to GitHub’s generative AI projects this year, the United States led the chart, followed by India with 108 million new repositories. India logged 5.2 billion contributions across all projects on the platform, Dohmke said.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dohmke highlighted: “Of course, I have to show some love to India. Now, the fastest-growing developer population on the planet, India’s rise as a global tech titan is inexorable.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indian youth in response, noting: “When it comes to innovation and technology, Indian youth are among the best!”
 
GitHub, a web-based platform used for software development, allows developers to store code, track changes, and collaborate with others. On the chart, the US and India were followed by Hong Kong, China, and Germany among the top five nations, with the United Kingdom, Singapore, Canada, and France rounding out the list.
 
In a blog post published on Tuesday, GitHub noted that it was witnessing an unprecedented number of developers joining the platform.

“In 2024, there was a 59 per cent surge in contributions to generative AI projects on GitHub and a 98 per cent increase in projects overall—and many of those contributions came from places like India, Germany, Japan, and Singapore.” The report also predicted that India would surpass the US to have the world’s largest developer population on GitHub by 2028.
 
In addition to India, Brazil and Nigeria are also among the fastest-growing developer communities on the platform.
 
A report by learning platform Udemy, published in September, revealed that GitHub is one of the most sought-after skills in India, comparable in demand to English grammar.
First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

