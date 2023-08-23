Home / India News / India has built upon Nehru's dream: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on Chandrayaan-3

India has built upon Nehru's dream: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on Chandrayaan-3

"It's a big achievement for the country and the hard work of our scientists. 'Jo Aadharshila (foundation stone) Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai'. Best wishes to our scientists"

ANI General News
Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

As Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that "Jo Aadharshila (foundation stone) Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai'".

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) - lander Vikram and rover Pragyan - is scheduled to make a touch down near the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday.

"It's a big achievement for the country and the hard work of our scientists. 'Jo Aadharshila (foundation stone) Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai'. Best wishes to our scientists," CM Baghel said.

As the Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched by ISRO on July 14, 2023, inches closer to its lunar landing, people from all corners of the country are collectively holding their breath in eager anticipation.

The nationwide fervour is a testament to the unity and hopes that Chandrayaan-3 embodies. Remembering the lessons of the past, particularly the setback of Chandrayaan-2, the nation's prayers are directed towards a triumphant landing this time around.

On August 23rd, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is poised to make its historic touchdown on the Moon's surface, marking a pivotal moment for India's space exploration endeavors.

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023.

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

Also Read

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 2,000 cr to beneficiaries

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

'Parivarwad' visible: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on BJP candidates' list

Chandrayaan-3: PM to virtually witness attempted lunar landing in S Africa

CM Gehlot forms committee after rising suicide cases among students

Top headlines: All eyes on Chandrayaan-3 landing, 28% GST move, and more

Bring perpetrators to justice...:TN CM to EAM over attack on fishermen

'Namami Gange's $4.5 bn investment shows positive impact on water quality'

Topics :Jawaharlal NehruBhupesh BaghelIndian National CongressBJPIsro projectsChandrayaan-3

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story