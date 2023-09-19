Home / India News / India has lowest share of women working among G20 countries, shows data

India has lowest share of women working among G20 countries, shows data

Trend has only worsened in recent years

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
Premium
Photo: Unsplash.com

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Recent moves to increase political representation for women come even as their participation in the economy has been in retreat.

They are less likely to work than they were a few years ago and continue to be less likely to own assets than men. The cabinet reportedly approved a bill for women's reservation in Parliament on Monday.

India has the lowest share of working women among the group of 20 (G20) countries. The female labour force participation rate was 24 per cent, lower than the next in line—Saudi Arabia at 27.8 per cent. On top were Australia (62.1 per cent), China (61.1 per cent), and Canada (60.9 per cent). Other BRICS peers like Brazil, Africa, and Russia have over 50 per cent female labour force participation rates.

The female labour force participation rate is the proportion of the population aged 15 and older who are working or seeking work.



The number of employed women has largely been in decline, falling by a third over the last seven years. In financial year 2016-17 (FY17), the labour pool was around 446 million, of which women constituted 68 million, making up just 15 per cent of the total workforce. In FY23, out of the 439 million total labour force, women constituted 45 million, making up around ten per cent of the labour pool. There were around 22.7 million women workers in urban India in FY17, which declined to 12 million in FY23. The rural Indian female labour force fell from 45 million to 33 million in the same period.

While both female labour participation rates in urban and rural India were around 15 per cent in FY17, the female ratio to the total workforce fell to 7 per cent for urban regions by FY23 and 9.7 per cent for rural areas in 2022 (chart 2).



Women are also less likely to own assets like a house or land.

As per the government's National Family Health Survey (NFHS), while female land ownership increased from 37 per cent in 2015-16, it is still only 42 per cent in 2019-21. House ownership has also increased from 28 per cent to 32 per cent (chart 3).



Land ownership among men is 42 per cent. Around 60 per cent of men own a house.

Also Read

Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

Women's reservation bill introduced, Opposition doubts govt intent

African nations to visit India to study ethanol blending, biogas schemes

Kashmiri activist lambasts Pak at UNHRC for targeting ethnic minorities

Canada must take action against anti-India elements active on its soil: BJP

HC reserves orders on Naidu's plea seeking quashing of FIR in scam case

Topics :G20 nationsworking womenParliamentBRICS

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employees

Govt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Mizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Ganesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story