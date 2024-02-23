Home / India News / India has moved to 5th spot from 10th in world in terms of economy: FM

India has moved to 5th spot from 10th in world in terms of economy: FM

Claiming that the INDIA opposition bloc has disintegrated, Sitharaman said nothing is achieved by taking photographs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the post-Budget press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Press Trust of India Maharajganj (UP)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 6:13 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has moved up to the fifth position from the 10th spot in the world in terms of economy.

"In the next year and a half, we will be at the third position," she said, adding that the standard of living of the citizens is better in a country that has a strong economy and everyone benefits from it.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said this is the first government in the country that listens to people, then makes schemes and works to deliver the benefits of such schemes to people.

"The BJP is such a party in which even the smallest worker can reach the highest position by working for the party," she said.

Claiming that the INDIA opposition bloc has disintegrated, Sitharaman said nothing is achieved by taking photographs.

"They (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav) have nothing left to say to the public. Prime Minister Modi has a lot in his heart for farmers. He has done a lot for farmers in 10 years. The BJP has given a scam-free government in the last 10 years," she said.

Sitharaman was here to distribute a total loan amount of Rs 1,143.05 crore among 40,011 beneficiaries under the credit outreach programme in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

