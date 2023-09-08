India holding G20 Presidency at this time a golden opportunity: MEA

India holding the G20 Presidency at this time is a "golden opportunity" and it is ready to make a mark on the global stage, a top official in the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, asserting that the country is all set for the summit.

In an interview with PTI on the eve of the mega conclave, G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardesi also said the "broad agenda of the summit will revolve around 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- One Earth, One Family, One Future".

Many world leaders have already arrived in Delhi on Friday ahead of the summit, including US President Joe Biden. Biden also held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his arrival.

"It is not only one event (summit), the overall backdrop in the country is positive. We celebrated 75 years of our Independence, we are the fifth largest economy right now, we are the largest democracy. So many things are in favour of India," he said.

"And, India holding the G20 Presidency at this time is like a golden opportunity," Pardesi told PTI.

He said the mood of the people in the country ahead of the G20 Summit is "upbeat" and it is because the "country is prepared". "We are ready to make a mark on the global stage," the official asserted.

According to details shared by officials, the first session of the summit will be called 'One Earth' and the second one 'One Family'.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), planet, technology-driven development and gender equality are some of the broad items which the leaders will be reflecting upon, Pardesi added.

Modi will also host a "working lunch" for the leaders on Saturday at the Bharat Mandapam, and President Droupadi Murmu will host a gala dinner for them, he said.

On the menu for the dinner, the G20 India special secretary said efforts have been made to present the "diversity of the culinary heritage of India" to the world leaders at the ceremonial G20 dinner.

"Besides, 2023 is the year of millets, and millet-based dishes will also be served," he said.

On desserts, Pardesi said, "Sweets served to them will also reflect the culinary diversity of India." "Keeping the season in mind, we may see 'ghewar' also being served," he added.

On the "Bharat: Mother of Democracy" and Crafts Bazaar, and Digital India Experience Zone being set up at the summit venue, the official said India's civilisational heritage and technology-driven growth story has been showcased at the Bharat Mandapam.