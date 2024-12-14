India is mother of democracy, Constitution basis of our unity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed India's journey since the adoption of the Constitution in 1949 as "extraordinary", asserting that the country's ancient democratic roots have long been an inspiration for the world.

India is not only a big democracy but it is the mother of democracy, he said in the Lok Sabha replying to a two-day debate on the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

Modi said India has resolved to become a developed country by 2047 and its unity is the biggest requirement to achieve the goal.

"Our Constitution is the basis of our unity," he said.

Modi said India defied all apprehensions about its democratic future after independence and added its Constitution has brought the country to this stage today.

He paid tributes to the makers of the Constitution and the country's citizens for living up to the spirt of its makers.

Those involved in the making of the Constitution were well aware that India was not born in 1947 or turned democratic in 1950, he said, citing remarks of eminent personalities like Purushottam Das Tandon and Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The women were given the voting rights by the Constitution, Modi said, adding the country is now seeing women-led development.

He lauded the parliamentarians for the unanimous passage of the law to give reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The Prime Minister also took aim the Emergency imposed by late prime minister Indira Gandhi, saying "Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years." He pointed out that Constitution's golden jubilee anniversary was celebrated by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2000. "As Gujarat chief minister, I celebrated 60 years of Constitution by taking its copy in a procession atop an elephant," he recalled. Modi also took potshots at the Gandhi family, saying "One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurting Constitution." "One Congress family relentlessly pursuing wrong thoughts, wrong deeds and wrong policies, one Congress family changed Constitution to attack freedom of expression, it was insult to founders of Constitution," he said. Recalling the early days of the republic, Modi said that India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had written to state chief ministers that 'if the Constitution came in the way it should be changed'. "The seeds sown by first PM Nehru in changing Constitution was followed up by Indira Gandhi who even overturned SC decision," Modi said. He also claimed that Indira Gandhi clipped the wings of courts through Constitutional amendments to capture judiciary and that, "Having tasted blood, Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency by misusing Constitution". He also took a jab at the Opposition, noting that leaders of several political parties were sent to jail during Emergency, but that it is their compulsion to join hands with Congress now. He also criticized late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, saying he dealt a big blow to Constitution by overturning a Supreme Court judgment awarding relief to a divorced woman Shah Bano, thereby supporting fundamentalist forces.