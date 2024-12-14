T'gana taking steps to provide quality food in welfare schools: CM Reddy

Accusing the previous BRS regime of 'failing' to take steps to provide basic facilities in state-run social welfare residential schools, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said his government has now increased allocation of funds by 40 per cent to improve the quality of food served to students.

Speaking after launching a 'common diet plan' for all government residential schools and hostels in the state at Chilkur near here, he said the state government is moving ahead with the resolve that quality facilities should be provided in the welfare residential schools.

He said 'diet charges' (allocation of funds for food) have not been enhanced in the last eight years.

"The previous government did not think of increasing it. That means, the then government did not give importance to diet charges, cosmetic charges or provision of basic facilities. Because of that, the residential schools have lost their prestige," he said.

The government has now increased the 'diet charges' by 40 per cent "at a stroke" to restore people's confidence in the government social welfare institutions, he said.

Noting that he would go to residential schools during his official visits in the future, he also said action would be taken against those who are found guilty of not providing quality food to students.

This came against the backdrop of incidents of students of social welfare residential schools taking ill allegedly after consuming food in recent times.