PM Modi to address LS today; What Opposition leaders said in Parl so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the ongoing Lok Sabha debate on Saturday, marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. The two-day debate, which began on Friday, is a part of the celebrations of the Constitution's adoption on November 26, 1949. The discussion has focused on the significance and evolution of the Constitution, but it has also been coloured by the current political tensions in the country.

Constitution not product of a single party: Rajnath Singh

The debate began with Defence Minister and BJP MP Rajnath Singh, who reflected on the historic process of drafting the Constitution. “After nearly three years of rigorous debate and deliberation, the nation received its Constitution. The document crafted by the Assembly was not merely a legal text but an expression of the will of the people,” said Singh, emphasising the collective effort that went into shaping the Constitution. He also criticised recent attempts to portray the Constitution as the product of a single party, asserting that it represents the values of India’s civilisational heritage and is the result of contributions from numerous leaders across the political spectrum.

BJP using Constitution as political tool: Priyanka Gandhi

ALSO READ: Parliament highlights: Nehru blamed for everything, why don't you talk about present, asks Priyanka In her maiden speech, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi targeted the ruling BJP, accusing them of using the Constitution for political gain. “The truth is that today the Constitution is being repeatedly spoken of because, in this election, they realised that the people of this country will keep the Constitution safe,” Gandhi said. She further took a dig at Modi’s reverence for the Constitution, questioning the government’s commitment to justice in light of ongoing concerns in places like Sambhal, Hathras, and Manipur.

Govt policies support wealthy businessmen: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also weighed in, stressing the importance of economic justice alongside political and social equality. “Without economic justice, neither social nor political justice can be achieved. The government’s policies benefit wealthy businessmen, hijacking political justice,” he argued.

Yadav also expressed his support for conducting a caste census, a measure he believes would help bridge the gaps between different castes in India. “Whenever we get the opportunity, we will conduct the caste census,” he added, signalling the Samajwadi Party's commitment to addressing social disparities.

Mahua Moitra remarks lead to adjournment

The debate became even more heated when Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra raised a controversial reference to the death of Judge BH Loya. Moitra's comments, linking the incident to broader political concerns, sparked a significant uproar in the Lok Sabha, leading to the House being adjourned twice. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the remarks, accusing Moitra of bringing up an issue that had already been settled by the Supreme Court and warned of "appropriate parliamentary action."

Parliament’s Winter Session marred with disputes

The debate is taking place against the backdrop of a severe deadlock in Parliament. For weeks, proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been repeatedly adjourned due to disputes between the ruling NDA and the Opposition, particularly the Congress. The primary issue dividing the parties is the ongoing controversy surrounding Prime Minister Modi’s alleged connection to the Adani Group, as well as accusations linking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to billionaire George Soros.

The Congress has persistently demanded a discussion on the Adani issue, which has caused significant frustration among BJP leaders and even some Opposition allies, such as the Trinamool Congress and the SP. These parties accuse both the Congress and BJP of stalling parliamentary work due to internal conflicts, further complicating efforts to conduct a smooth legislative session.

With the 75th anniversary of the Constitution as the central theme, today's session is expected to be closely watched, with Prime Minister Modi's response likely to provide clarity on the government’s stance amidst the ongoing political tumult.