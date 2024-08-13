Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India, Israel join hands for new water technology centre at IIT Madras

India, Israel join hands for new water technology centre at IIT Madras

'Key contributor' to India's efforts to achieve sustainable water supply for all

Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IIT Madras, IIT-M
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
India and Israel have joined hands for the establishment of a new water technology centre at IIT-Madras, which is expected to serve as a "key contributor" to India's efforts to achieve sustainable water supply for all.

The Embassy of Israel in India in its statement termed the deal a "significant milestone" in the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in the field of integrated water resource management.

A Joint Statement of Intent was signed to establish a Center of Water Technology at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

"This tripartite agreement, signed by the Embassy of Israel, IIT Madras, and the AMRUT mission of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, reflects a shared commitment to address the critical challenges of water management in India," it said.

The Center of Water Technology aims to become a hub for innovation, research, and capacity-building in water technologies, particularly focusing on sustainable solutions for urban water supply.

To kickstart this initiative, a capacity-building course on '24/7 Water Supply in Urban Areas' was organised at IIT-Madras from August 5 to August 8, it added.

"This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of India and Israel to address the pressing challenges of water scarcity and management. The establishment of the Center of Water Technology at IIT-Madras is a testament to our strong partnership, and we look forward to working together to develop innovative solutions that will benefit millions in India," Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Embassy of Israel in India remains committed to fostering cooperation in water technology and management, and this new centre is "expected to be a key contributor to India's efforts to achieve sustainable water supply for all," it said.


First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

