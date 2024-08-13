Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NIRF ranking 2024: Commerce ministry's IIFT moves up twelve place to 15th

NIRF ranking 2024: Commerce ministry's IIFT moves up twelve place to 15th

In the last year's ranking, IIFT was at 27th spot as against 24th in 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
The commerce ministry's Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has moved up twelve place to 15th rank under the management category in the NIRF ranking 2024.

The ranking under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released by the HRD ministry on August 12.

In the last year's ranking, IIFT was at 27th spot as against 24th in 2022.

It was 25th in 2021, 26th in 2020 and 31st in 2019. The institute was ranked at 23rd rank in 2018, 30th in 2017 and 81st in 2016.

NIRF was launched in 2015 to rank higher educational institutions in the country based on objective criteria to promote competitive excellence in such institutions.

IIFT was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the ministry to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India.


First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

